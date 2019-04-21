ShaktiCoin Opens Mining Registration Globally

ONE:

Early Adoption Incentives

Early adopters are incentivized with 10,000 Shakti Coins (equivalent to USD 50,000) when they sign up for a Power Mining License. A limited number of Power Mining licenses are available per country and only a limited number of those will include the early adopter incentive. These will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve-basis.

Please note, this is a one-time, limited offer and the Foundation may end this incentive without notice. Visit: https://www.shakticoin.com/static/docs/opportunity.pdf - for complete Terms & Conditions including how to receive the bonus bounty.

Financial Transparency &

Distributed Ownership

The Shakti Network is 100% controlled and influenced by node operators (miners) for the benefit of the public.

Given that requirement, license fees paid for accessing the Shakti Network are administrated by an independent 3rd party full-service accounting firm, based in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Visit: https://www.shakticoin.com/en/white-paper/ - and refer to page #6 for more information.

The licenses allocated to each country will be installed uniformly to reflect the population distribution across the county. The Shakti Coin Power Mining license is a digital asset class in the emerging FinTech sector and limited to one for per person to operate.

Shakti's T400 Power Mining nodes will be the pillars of the Shakti Network and have the potential to offer a lucrative income stream to license holders over time.

White Paper Release

Today we have released the first installment of our four-part white paper. As you will see, the entire Shakti Coin ecosystem is new. The protocol is new, the process of creating the coin is new and the distribution is new. The first section provides an overview of the concept. Anyone interested in joining the network is encouraged to study the white paper to ensure they understand the foundational concepts of the coin -- it's the third generation blockchain-based digital money.

https://www.shakticoin.com/en/white-paper/

About Shakti Coin:

The Shakti Coin project is an international grassroots initiative that exists independent of any affiliation with industry, government, religion or political party. The Swiss Shakti Foundation is a public benefit organization based in Zug, Switzerland tasked to provide compliance oversight and furtherance of Shakti ecosystem.

Learn more at https://www.shakticoin.com

Call2Action:

Miners – let's introduce smart money to the world!

