Shale Gas Market to grow by USD 13.51 billion|Evolving Opportunities with BP Plc and Chevron Corp.|Technavio

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., and China Petrochemical Corp. will emerge as major shale gas market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 03, 2021, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shale gas market is expected to grow by USD 13.51 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the shale gas market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The shale gas market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Shale Gas Market Participants:
BP Plc
BP Plc is into the exploration and production of natural gas, including shale gas.
Chevron Corp.
Chevron Corp. produces shale gas in the US, Canada, and Argentina.
China Petrochemical Corp.
China Petrochemical Corp. deals in the exploration and production of shale gas.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/shale-gas-market-industry-analysis
Shale Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The shale gas market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Industrial
- Buildings
- Transportation
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- ROW
The shale gas market is driven by the advantages associated with shale gas. In addition, the supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking is expected to trigger the shale gas market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
