Shale Gas Market to record USD 18.13 Bn growth; North America to occupy 89% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shale gas market size is expected to grow by USD 18.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in North America over the forecast period. The presence of vast reserves of shale in the US is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, regional growth opportunities, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shale Gas Market 2022-2026

The global shale gas market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. The competition among vendors in the market in focus is high as all vendors are competing to increase their market shares. Most shale gas operators are concentrated in North America. Over the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to further increase with the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and M&As.

Technavio identifies Antero Resources Corp, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, ConocoPhillips Co., COTERRA ENERGY INC, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, EQT Corp., Equinor ASA, Kolibri Global Energy Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Range Resources Corp, Shell plc, Southwestern Energy Co., TotalEnergies SE, and YPF SA as some of the major market participants.

The market growth will be driven by the advantages associated with shale gas, increasing consumption of natural gas, and growing investments in shale. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here

Application

Industrial



Building



Transportation

The industrial segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of natural gas across industries such as rubber, chemical, metal, plastics, and milk.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

About 89% of the overall market growth is expected to come from North America during the forecast period. Installation of new liquefaction facilities and increased investments in unconventional E&P activities are expected to foster the growth of the shale gas market in North America.

The report also covers the following areas:

Shale Gas Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist shale gas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shale gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shale gas market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shale gas market vendors

Shale Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 89% Key consumer countries US, China, Russia, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Antero Resources Corp, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, ConocoPhillips Co., COTERRA ENERGY INC, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, EQT Corp., Equinor ASA, Kolibri Global Energy Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Range Resources Corp, Shell plc, Southwestern Energy Co., TotalEnergies SE, and YPF SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Building - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 93: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 97: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 102: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: China National Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp

Exhibit 105: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp - Overview



Exhibit 106: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 107: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp - Key news



Exhibit 108: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp - Segment focus

10.7 ConocoPhillips Co.

Exhibit 110: ConocoPhillips Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: ConocoPhillips Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: ConocoPhillips Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: ConocoPhillips Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Devon Energy Corp

Exhibit 114: Devon Energy Corp - Overview



Exhibit 115: Devon Energy Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Devon Energy Corp - Key offerings

10.9 EQT Corp.

Exhibit 117: EQT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: EQT Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: EQT Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 120: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Shell plc

Exhibit 124: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Shell plc - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 129: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 130: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 131: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 132: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

