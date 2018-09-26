Shandong Impressions - Innovation and development at the birthplace of Confucius

During the five-day trip, 10 columnists from nine media organizations including European Pressphoto Agency, Lusa News Agency, The Diplomat, Oxford University Press and others visited CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., the Port of Qingdao, the Sino-German Ecopark, Shandong Guiyuan Advanced Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Sicer) and Shandong Lingshang Glass Culture Creative Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, Zibo and Jining. They also enjoyed a sightseeing tour of the hometowns of Confucius and Mencius to explore Confucianism.

In Qufu, journalists were immersed in the cultural atmosphere permeating the Temple of Confucius, the Kong Family Mansion and the Cemetery of Confucius in Qufu. Greek Vasilis Trigkas, a contributor to The Diplomat, noted that although Confucius lived more than 2,000 years ago, his thoughts and Confucian culture continue to influence China and the world. Confucius instructed his disciples to constantly think about human nature and society and to theorize about any doubts and thoughts. Analects of Confucius not only illustrates views and opinions on life but more importantly interprets how to balance individual interests and collective interests to realize harmony in society.

"Thousands of Green Mountains," a series of utensils made of Huaqing porcelain, a type of celadon, were used by heads of states during the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao this June. These pieces aroused considerable interest among the journalists.

"The design inspiration of 'Thousands of Green Mountains' comes from Shandong culture," explained Lin Yufeng, chief designer of the chinaware series. "The philosophy of 'harmony in diversity' represented by Shandong culture integrates with the design elements." Huaqing porcelain has a glittering, crystal-clear appearance, just like a sea symbolizing China's broad mind. Design elements of the series include Mount Tai, clouds over the sea and mountains offsetting the sea, reflecting the inclusiveness, openness and humanism of Shandong culture.

Journalists were impressed by not only the traditional techniques, but also the efficiency, innovation and development that China has fostered.

CRRC Qingdao Sifang is the main hub of China's rail transit equipment manufacturing industry. From China's first high-speed Multiple Unit train with a speed of 300 to 350 kilometers per hour to the CRH380A "Fuxing" with the fastest speed of the world (railway operation test at 486.1 kilometers per hour), CRRC Qingdao Sifang has strengthened the foundation of independent innovation in China's high-speed rail industry.

French journalist Buffet Julien compared the port to a smart port built in Le Havre in 2017. He believes that the fully automated container terminal at Qingdao is a good example of building a Digital Silk Road. "Hopefully, it can establish a connection with the smart port in France to jointly contribute to global interconnection," he expressed.

