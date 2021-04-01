Shane Feldman to step down as Count Me In CEO, effective immediately

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Count Me In announced today that Shane Feldman, who established the organization 13 years ago, will be stepping down as CEO, while continuing to serve as Founder and Executive Chairman. Feldman plans to focus on Count Me In's creative strategy and direction through the remainder of his tenure on the board, while advocating for the organization's mission of inspiring the next generation of community minded leaders.

Feldman believes that new inspired leadership will allow the organization to sustain and build upon the growth it has demonstrated since 2008, while strengthening Count Me In's core programs which have collectively supported students in 104 countries. "I made the decision to transition from Founder & CEO to Founder so that I can continue to prioritize growth and impact at Count Me In while pursuing new meaningful adventures myself. I'm grateful to our organization's remarkable team of leaders who will usher in this next chapter of impact with enthusiasm and purpose," Feldman said.

Feldman will be taking on a new role as Chief of Staff at Chapter 2 Ventures, a Washington DC based company founded by Keller Williams veteran, Brandon Green. Chapter 2 Ventures is on a mission to help real estate entrepreneurs build sustainable wealth through learning experiences and impact investments. The robust holding company operates several high-impact businesses in the United States, including a financial literacy initiative, investment fund, and luxury hotel brand.

In addition to his role with Chapter 2 Ventures, Feldman continues to be a sought after keynote speaker at conferences around the world. As a celebrated thought leader, he has helped Fortune 100 companies optimize team culture, leadership, and engagement, with a notable client list including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Disney. Feldman has been recognized by the White House, Prime Minister of Canada, and the United Nations for his achievements in community leadership.

