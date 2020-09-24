Shane Jackson of Jackson Healthcare Receives Jerry Noyce Executive Health Champion Award

WACONIA, Minn. and ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare® today announced today that its president, Shane Jackson, has been chosen as the recipient of the Jerry Noyce Executive Health Champion Award from HERO (the Health Enhancement Research Organization) for 2020.

The award recognizes a senior leader who has made outstanding contributions to the advancement of employee health and well-being within their company, while acknowledging the significant role leadership plays in establishing and maintaining a culture of health in the workplace. It is one of five HERO Workplace Health and Well-Being Awards given annually at the HERO Forum to honor dedication and commitment to well-being, and to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of leaders in the field. This year's award was presented today, September 24, during the virtual HERO Forum20 event.

"The events of this year have demonstrated the importance of leadership and commitment to culture and well-being. From a global pandemic that has driven a conversion to remote workplaces to the importance of addressing racial equality in the workplace and our communities, executive leaders are uniquely positioned to make a significant impact," said Karen Mosely, president of HERO. "Shane Jackson has been a shining example of the influence business leaders can have on individuals, workforces, and communities."

Jackson is the primary guiding force for Jackson Healthcare's mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches. Since becoming president of the company, he has consistently led the organization – comprised of 16 healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies – to growth of more than double the industry average. He also champions the company's LoveLifts community impact platform that focuses on improving access to healthcare and the wellbeing of young people. An advocate for the power of business leaders as a positive force for people and the community, Jackson is a speaker on the conference circuit and frequently writes on the topic of intentionally nurturing a values-based workplace culture, as chronicled in his book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposely Shaping Culture.

"I can't tell you how humbled I am by this recognition. Maintaining a culture of health wellness and well-being in the workplace has never been more challenging and more important," shared Jackson. "For those who are purposeful in thinking about wellness, we know that to truly live well requires a holistic view of life – that our physical, mental and spiritual selves are interrelated. Over the past few months, as many have become more isolated, we have witnessed first-hand how our personal well-being is also dependent on our relationships with others – and that our communities aren't merely social constructs, but ecosystems in which we all play an integral role. Our businesses are incredibly vital parts of that system. I commend HERO for what it's doing to raise the consciousness of leaders in the part they play."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

About HERO

Based in Waconia, MN, HERO (the Health Enhancement Research Organization) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 corporation that was established in 1996. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families and communities. To learn more, visit www.hero-health.org. Follow us on Twitter @heroehm or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.jacksonhealthcare.com

