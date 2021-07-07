Shane Paladin joins Siteimprove as new CEO from a global position with SAP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a global SaaS leader in marketing optimization, announced today that Shane Paladin has been appointed as CEO. Paladin joins Siteimprove from SAP – a leading global software company - where he was responsible for the 19,000 employee and $4B revenue strong Services division. Shane Paladin succeeds founder Morten Ebbesen, who will be joining Siteimprove's board of directors.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to lead Siteimprove for the last 18 years and I look forward to supporting the company in my new role," said founder Morten Ebbesen. He continued, "With Nordic Capital now on board as a partner and majority owner, I have decided to hand over the reins to Shane, who is the perfect fit for the next phase of growth for Siteimprove. Shane has the strategic and operational experience to take Siteimprove to new heights."

"Morten is a true entrepreneur and innovator and leaves behind an impressive legacy at Siteimprove. I personally want to thank Morten for his incredible contribution and am glad to see him continue shaping Siteimprove's future as a member of the board," said Morten Hübbe, Chairman of the Board.

"We are both delighted that we have been able to attract Shane, who comes to Siteimprove with a wealth of experience and a strong proven track record. The company is very well positioned to continue prospering under Shane's leadership," said Morten Hübbe.

Following many years of double-digit growth for Siteimprove, Shane Paladin's focus will be on scaling Siteimprove's global operations even further. Paladin's career has spanned all facets of enterprise software—from product development to leading commercial operations.

"Siteimprove is unique in its ability to constantly deliver in the moments that matter. Now we need to build even more value for our customers, our partners, and further the awareness of Siteimprove in the market. Siteimprove has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate digital marketing success, and I am excited and honored to be joining the company for this next phase of its journey," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove.



"Ensuring customers secure maximum value from their technology investments is key to scaling businesses. Siteimprove has a global state of the art offering, and the company could not be in a stronger or better position to grow further in support of its customers. I personally look forward to working closely with all employees to realize the future global growth potential for this great Danish company," said Shane Paladin.

With Siteimprove, digital marketers have access to unique data and contextualized guidance to underpin their optimization efforts across SEO, PPC, accessibility, and more – a task that would otherwise be complex, time-intensive, and require multiple siloed solutions. As Paladin explains, "Siteimprove prides itself in not only democratizing access to the web, but also providing necessary insights for driving growth and providing a truly exceptional web experience."

Under Paladin's leadership, Siteimprove will remain ambitious and expects to double its revenue, invest heavily in R&D and Customer Success, and launch complementary Services to help clients scale their digital marketing efforts utilizing expert guidance.

Siteimprove is a global provider of digital marketing optimization technology, amplifying the digital marketing efforts of leading brands. The Siteimprove Digital Marketing Cloud democratizes access to the web and empowers digital marketers with insights to increase marketing reach, supercharge performance, and deliver maximum ROI—across digital channels. Siteimprove has an annual recurring revenue of over $100M USD, with plans to expand further.

