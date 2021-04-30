Shane Van Boening Joins Rasson Tables Pro Team

CARLSTADT, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasson is proud to announce that Shane Van Boening has joined the Rasson Team of Professional Players and Brand Ambassadors.

Shane Van Boening stormed onto the professional pool scene in 2007 when he captured the U.S. Open Championship title. He continued his reign as the #1 ranked player in the United States with multiple titles over the years including the U.S. Open 9-Ball and the World Cup of Pool.



"We're so delighted to have Shane Van Boening join the Rasson Pro Team with new energy in 2021," said Junny Song, the General Manager of Rasson Billiards. "Shane has been such a great pool player, and no one would ever question that. He's a very talented, consistent, and dedicated player."

Song added, "Rasson has always endeavored to build the best products that combine top quality and aesthetics. Now that Shane has joined the Rasson Pro Team, we're sure we can take our product development to the next level and create better products to supply consumers in markets all around the globe for years to come. We also look forward to working with our Pro Team to continue supporting and promoting the sport of billiards."



"It's a great feeling to join Rasson tables," said Van Boening, "especially with the good people that are the most involved with the brand. Most people know that I have had a Victory II Plus in my house for quite some time. I am still excited for every practice session, knowing that I am playing on one of the best pieces of equipment on the market today. The first time I played on a Rasson Table was at the Mosconi Cup a few years back and the thing that I remember is that the table was very difficult because the pockets were very tight. I was impressed by this and have always been a believer that tight equipment always separates the good and great players."



A 5-time US Open 9-Ball Champion, Van Boening who is known as The South Dakota Kid has had one of the most successful careers in the sport. His list of titles include:

2007 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship

2007 Billiards Digest Player of the Year (male)

Player of the Year (male) 2011 Derby City Classic Master of the Table

2011 US Open 10 Ball Championship

2012 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship

2012 Derby City Master of the Table

2012 US Open One Pocket

2013 US Open 9-Ball

2014 US Open 9-Ball

2014 World Pool Masters

2015 World Pool Masters

2015 Challenge of Champions

2016 US Open 9-Ball

2018 Mosconi Cup XXV

2019 Mosconi Cup XXVI

About Rasson

Rasson Billiards was established in 1990 and has since become the leading manufacturer of billiard slate and billiard tables worldwide. Every Rasson professional table is built using the best-selected woods, cutting-edge materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and the highest quality standards in the industry. Rasson offers its support to an array of international billiard tournaments like EPBF, ICP, ECP, UMB, WPA, and more. Rasson has been designated as the official table of partypoker Mosconi Cup, World Cup of Pool, World Pool Masters, and by many international billiard organizations like Matchroom, WPBL, Dragon Promotions, GB9, and the Polish Billiard Association. For more information, visit https://www.rasson.cn/home

About Imperial

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and the exclusive distributor of Rasson Professional Pool Tables in the United States. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com . Follow Imperial on Twitter , Facebook @imperial_usa and Instagram @imperial_gameroom.

