Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center has completed the First Bill of Medical Insurance Settlement on 2018 December 17th

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of the largest network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center (the "Center") has completed the First Bill of Medical Insurance Settlement on December 17, 2018.

Starting from December 17, 2018, patients insured by Shanghai urban medical insurance can realize the medical insurance settlement according to the reimbursement standard of the public tertiary hospitals after they have obtained the international standard medical services from the center. For the medical services not covered by medical insurance, patients need to pay for themselves. As one of the first round profit-making Sino-foreign cooperative medical institutions in Shanghai to be included in medical insurance, Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center will continue to strive for providing international and standardized high-end cancer diagnosis and treatment services to more medical insurance patients.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of the largest network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of June 30, 2018, the Company operated a network of 30 centers with 21 hospital partners that spanned 21 cities and 14 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

