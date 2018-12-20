Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center's Basic Medical Services have been Fully Covered by Medical Insurance

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced the nuclear magnetic resonance imaging and cancer radiotherapy services of its Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center (the "Center") have been covered by medical insurance from February 20, 2019. As such, the basic medical services of the Center, including general outpatient registration, chemotherapy, linear accelerator radiotherapy, blood examination, image examination (such as nuclear magnetic resonance, CT, ultrasound, molybdenum target, electrocardiogram), medicines and consumables, have been fully covered by medical insurance.

The Center develops individualized diagnosis and treatment scheme for each patient and discusses each clinical radiotherapy plan with the clinician, dosimetrist and physicist team of MD Anderson. A team of doctors, technicians and physicists provide precise treatment services, and senior nurses lead the whole course management services. The Center follows the standardized international quality control standards, such as the medical process and quality control system of MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States, in such aspects as precise treatment, thoughtful care and emergency measures, to provide security for patients' treatment.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of June 30, 2018, the Company operated a network of 30 centers with 21 hospital partners that spanned 21 cities and 14 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://ir.ccm.cn

