Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange Release Trading Volume Statistics for 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14, 2022, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for 2021.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 2,370,541,568 lots in 2021, up 14% year on year. Total trading days stood at 243.

Copper annual total trading volume stood at 64,107,155 lots, while the November average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 385,880 lots

Silver annual total trading volume stood at 231,457,606 lots, while the December average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 666,393 lots

Fuel oil annual total trading volume stood at 276,993,809 lots, while the January average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 448,837 lots

Steel rebar annual total trading volume stood at 655,986,710 lots, while the December average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 2,553,290 lots

Natural rubber annual total trading volume stood at 121,600,877 lots, while the June average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 323,474 lots

Wood pulp annual total trading volume stood at 119,222,581 lots, while the March average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 454,329 lots

Gold Options annual total trading volume stood at 3,136,186 lots, while the March average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 31,195 lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 75,233,145 lots in 2021, up 34% year on year. Total trading days stood at 243.

Crude oil annual total trading volume stood at 42,645,180 lots, while the January average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 83,403 lots

LSFO annual total trading volume stood at 18,594,750 lots, while the January average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 143,710 lots

Copper annual total trading volume stood at 4,833,280 lots, while the February average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 21,977 lots

TSR 20 annual total trading volume stood at 7,597,424 lots, while the December average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 55,694 lots

Crude oil options annual total trading volume stood at 1,562,511 lots, while the August average daily open interest reached 2021 peak of 18,479 lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") is under the uniform regulation of China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange ("INE") operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

SOURCE Shanghai Futures Exchange