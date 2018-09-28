Shanghai International STEM Educational Products Fair builds a STEM exchange platform

In addition to bringing cutting-edge industry exhibitors together under one roof, displaying new STEM products, and building a new experience space, the expo will also be a symposium for STEM industry experts from around the world. The industry's leaders and experts will gather at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing to deliver keynote speeches on the development, evolution and application of STEM products. The exhibition also provides an opportunity for companies and end consumers to engage in discussions and answer questions about STEM products and STEM projects.

Forums scheduled during the event bring together top international STEM education experts to discuss the hot topics of the moment and keep up with industry trends

Several forums scheduled during the expo are expected to be highly informative. Big names in STEM education, including Abdul Chohan, Apple's certified educator and Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE); Paul Harrington, managing director of Timstar and chairman of BESA's science group; Olli Vallo, co-founder of Kokoa Standard; Susan Stroh Wells, founder and CEO of TechTerra Education; Chen Weixin, senior editor of Shanghai Educational Press Group and founder of OMchina; Maoyen Chi, founding CEO of Cold Spring Harbor Asia; and Ye Chen, co-founder and CEO of DFRobot, plan to gather at the fair to analyze STEM educational concepts, display cutting-edge STEM educational products and services, support creative adolescents and young adults who have exhibited thought leadership through discussions and exchanges, and, generally speaking, pump new blood into the STEM education industry.

Among the leaders and experts who will be attending the event, many are the industry's frontrunners: post-doctoral fellow Maoyen Chi, who studied under the aegis of American molecular biologist and US-based National Academy of Sciences member Michael Wigler, is engaged in computational biology research with a specialization in data analysis and management of high-throughput gene chips. In 2008, Chi founded Cold Spring Harbor Asia (CSHA), a firm that provides the scientific community in China and the Asia-Pacific region with pioneering and world-class academic conference services. In 2016, Chi founded the CSHA DNA Learning Center, with the aim of heightening interest among the general populace, especially adolescents and young adults, in science, by training his students in scientific thinking methods through a vivid and motivating teaching style and sharing the latest development trends and the fun of science with the public.

TechTerra Education, led by founder and CEO Susan Stroh Wells, a veteran in the STEM education sector, works with companies across the world by using innovative tools to develop custom learning solutions, identifying novel technology-powered educational tools, and providing students with practical STEM programs, as well as supplying educators with training on creating a learning environment that encourages innovation.

Create a STEM-focused event and experience space while exploring the appeal of the STEM model through interactive activities

In addition to the thematic seminars, the event will also focus on discussing STEM-related hot topics, including "Future First STEM", "6 key principles for designing highly engaging STEM learning experience", "Rise of the Robots: Are you ready?", "Incorporating Next Generation Learning in Classrooms for Students with Special Needs".

The fair will deliver to visitors an immersive experience through a combination of technologies making use of games, VR technology, robots and the STEM thinking model. Visitors will have an opportunity to attend several thought-provoking interactive events, including Ximalaya – Teaching Science via Voice, Hebocon, Exploring Space, Exploring Treasures of the Earth, The Magic DNA, Discovering Ancient Creatures, The Extraordinary Art of Paper Folding and Getting Closer to China's Four Great Inventions - Movable-Type Printing. These events will serve to help children experience the real fun of learning and visitors explore the advantages of STEM education.

A spokesman for the organizing committee of the fair said, "Our vision is to have more people pay attention to the combination of technology and education and the growth of the next generation through market-oriented and commercial events. Additionally, we look forward to STEM education providing support for children with special needs whom we can help by making education entertaining as well as enlightening." The fair is designed to stimulate local innovation and serve as a catalyst for the development of STEM education in China. While promoting the STEM education model, the fair gives adolescents and young adults a hands-on opportunity to experience the enjoyment that can be derived from this form of learning and to put that experience into practice by solving problems through an innovative, scientific and multi-faceted approach.

2018 Shanghai International STEM Educational Products Fair:

SOURCE World Pride Exhibition Services Co., Ltd