Shanghai International Wedding Dress Makeup & Fashion Accessories Expo 2019 to Be Held in July

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Wedding Dress, Makeup & Fashion Accessories Expo 2019, a sub-exhibition of China Wedding Expo 2019, will take place from July 10 -12, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

1. Designated areas building a professional platform

The exhibition will once again feature a designated area for high-end designer brands with a stress on original design and fashion trend, as well as the beauty of customization. In addition, the "Overseas Designer Brands" area will include more brands from 15 countries and regions to present international trends and provide more choices to young Chinese consumers. The event will form a bridge between the Chinese wedding dress industry and the international community, promoting better and healthier industry development.

2. Professional activities taking the exhibition to the next level

Shanghai Bridal Fashion Week 2019 (Autumn): A highly anticipated event among industry insiders and the public, it will include 12 amazing runway shows, during which new products will be released, bringing in the latest trends of 2019 autumn.

Bridal Stylist Salon 2019 (Autumn): As a reliable platform for bridal stylists to discover trends and new products, the salon will invite celebrity stylists to release the latest bridal make-up ideas.

Wedding Dress Design Competition 2019: The competition aims to discover elite design talents, and promote the sustainable development and innovation of the industry, establishing itself as a benchmark event in the industry that will be held twice a year.

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No.333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai (North Entrance)

No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)

Website: www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

