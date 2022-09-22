Shanghai's Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 global professional services institutions signed contracts Tuesday to set up branches in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, about 200 representatives from the world's top accounting firms, law firms, consulting firms, and other high-end professional services providers attended a meeting on promoting Lujiazui into a global hub of investment information and services.

Signing of Residency Agreement between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies Signing of MOU between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

At the summit, professional services institutions such as DLA Piper, Mazars, and CBRE also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the bureau to promote investment.

The Lujiazui Financial City is already home to many of the world's leading law, accounting, consulting, and human resources services providers.

A development plan for global professional services providers released by the bureau on Tuesday seeks to attract more leading and intelligent professional services institutions and promote high-quality industry development, said Yuan Yefeng, deputy director of the Lujiazui Administration Bureau.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430059

Caption: Signing of Residency Agreement between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430072

Caption: Signing of MOU between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

SOURCE The Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone