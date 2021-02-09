Shannon Hebert Announced as Vice President of Retail-Ready Sales and Digital Strategy of Reaction Retail

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Retail announces the appointment of marketing and sales specialist Shannon Hebert as the Vice President of Retail-Ready Sales and Digital Strategy for Reaction Retail. This newly-created role comes as part of Reaction Retail's expansion into the direct-to-consumer digital space and in connection with the company's aggressive growth plans for its consumer side of the business.

Reaction Retail

Hebert will report to Reaction Retail CEO and Founder Janet Carter and will be tasked with driving sales for the company's growing portfolio of consumer brands, which includes its award-winning line of AnySharp products, popular TRAVALO beauty accessories, and its recently launched online fashion accessories brand, YOUZEY .

Hebert brings with her 25 years of marketing, sales, and partnership experience in the live entertainment, media, and hospitality industries. She has held roles at companies that span start-ups, non-profits, and lifestyle brands, and has launched a number of global properties and entertainment experiences.

"Shannon's knowledge of launching brands and engaging consumers in the digital arena is a natural complement to our proven success in the B2B area," said Carter. "We have established Reaction Retail as a market leader in product development for major department and drug stores. Shannon's experience is vital as we develop the best-in-class consumer and digital sides of our business. She will play a key role in driving this evolution."

Hebert began her career at Feld Entertainment, where she ran marketing and sales for several touring shows, including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Disney on Ice. After a track record of breaking attendance records in multiple cities and driving marketing for the world premiere of The Wizard of Oz on Ice, she was tapped to oversee all Feld shows on the West Coasts of the US and Canada. Subsequently, Hebert joined National Geographic, where she led a sales team that secured partnerships with prominent companies such as Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, Rolex, Unilever, and The North Face. During her time there, she launched multiple National Geographic properties, including March of the Penguins, one of the Top 10 highest-grossing documentary films to date. Hebert later joined the startup Times Square Attractions Live to open National Geographic's first-ever branded entertainment experience, National Geographic Encounter . As part of the launch team, she led the marketing and sales for this award-winning Times Square immersive attraction that drew audiences from around the world. Throughout her career, Hebert has served in a number of other leadership roles, including VP of Markets Institute at World Wildlife Fund and Chief Marketing Officer at Running Subway Productions.

"Reaction Retail has an impressive 10-year track record of developing custom product and marketing solutions for an array of high-profile retailers," said Hebert. "I'm thrilled to work with them to build on this success and expand their strong line of brands to the consumer space."

For more information on Reaction Retail or YOUZEY visit https://www.reactionretail.com/ , https://youzey.com/ , or email [email protected] .

About YOUZEY

Be original. Be you. Be Part of something different. Be YOUZEY. YOUZEY is a new, online accessories brand focused on self-expression, inclusivity, and good vibes. Timeless and trendy, YOUZEY offers a wide range of fashion and beauty accessories that are carefully curated to fit one's unique sense of style, from sunglasses to scarves, hats to watches, makeup brushes to intimate apparel, and more. As a socially responsible brand, YOUZEY donates 10% of all proceeds to organizations that support artists, currently Americans for the Arts, a non-profit organization that makes a critical difference in the lives of artists and creators. That's our YOUZEY. What's yours? For more information visit https://youzey.com/ .

About Reaction Retail

Since 2011, Reaction Retail, a female-owned and operated business, has established itself as one of the premier design and manufacturing companies that provides end-to-end solutions for retail clients. Its offerings, which span the Wholesale, Private Label, and Retail-Ready space, are timeless, on-trend, and include beauty, home, gifts, travel, and fashion. Its current portfolio of Retail-Ready products includes three brands: 1) The AnySharp award-winning line of kitchen accessories; 2) TRAVALO, the most in-demand line of refillable fragrance atomizers; and 3) The newly-launched fashion and beauty accessories brand, YOUZEY.

Reaction Retail delivers 100% turnkey solutions through full sourcing, design, packaging, manufacturing, and assembly capabilities. Its clients include prominent retailers such as Macy's, Ulta, Kohl's, HSN, Home Goods, TJ Maxx, Bare Minerals, Dillard's, Belk, Bloomingdales, and Shopper's Drug Mart, just to name a noteworthy few. For more information visit https://www.reactionretail.com/ .

