Shannon Lippe Joins Jolt Software as Vice President of Marketing

With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality technology industry at numerous companies including MICROS/Oracle and Shiji Group, Lippe brings a proven track record of success in marketing strategy and building targeted campaigns across various verticals.

"I am honored to join the Jolt team and bring my marketing experience in the hospitality industry to Jolt and its customers. The operations technology space has grown significantly in the past few years, but Jolt's solutions perfectly fill a niche. I am looking forward to helping bring these solutions to market," said Shannon Lippe, Vice President of Marketing at Jolt.

"Shannon's impeccable track record of leading high-value integrated marketing programs is a considerable asset to Jolt. Our company and customers will benefit tremendously from her wealth of skills and experience as a leader in marketing and communications," said Jeff Pinc, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Jolt.

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2014 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

