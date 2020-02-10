Shannon Sbar of APC by Schneider Electric Named One of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shannon Sbar, Vice President of Channels, North America, to its exclusive list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2020. This annual list recognizes the elite vendor executives who lead, influence, innovate and disrupt the IT channel.

As Vice President of Channel, Shannon is responsible for driving revenue, strategy and profitability within the North American Channels organization. Under her vision and direction, the Channel team – which consists of IT Distribution, National Solution Providers, Electrical Distribution, Field Sales, Channel Marketing, and Dell, HP, retail, and eCommerce partners – is focused on increasing business effectiveness, creating strategic relationships, driving growth and improving customer satisfaction. In 2020, the key to success for channel partners will be continuing to find ways to differentiate their businesses by being able to solve the many challenges their customers are facing today.

"Shannon is not only a high performer who continues to lead the company's growth efforts across the North American channel, but she also demonstrates fantastic leadership for the entire organization," said Jay Owen, Senior Vice President, North America Secure Power division, APC by Schneider Electric. "With more than 20 years of channel experience, Shannon has continued her success here at Schneider Electric and a consistent history of success at Schneider Electric over the past decade. She emulates the type of leadership we look for and we can't think of someone more deserving of this recognition."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have most influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs.

The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs were chosen by the CRN editorial staff as the individuals who stand at the very top of the already select group of Channel Chief honorees. These top executives have cultivated the greatest professional and channel achievements, and their leadership will greatly impact the future IT community, driving growth and innovation.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.schneider-electric.us

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

