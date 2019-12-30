Shape Memory Alloy (SMAs) - Shaping Technology for the Future to Witness 10.2% CAGR From 2019-2025: Energias Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for Shape Memory Alloy market is projected to reach 20.1 billion USD by 2025, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025. Shape memory alloys (SMAs) are a unique class of smart multifunctional material. Ability to change shape and other special properties make them material of choice for actuation systems across various industries including aerospace, biomedical, construction, automotive applications, amongst others. Owing to properties such as shape memory effect and pseudoelasticity, the material has gained much importance in diverse field of engineering. Adoption rate of shape memory alloys in medical application have experienced high over the past few years. The growing usage of alloys such as nitinol, in manufacturing of better improved stents, bone plates, catheters, and various other medical procedures have driven the demand for SMA and have open pool of opportunity across the entire value chain. SMA is playing a crucial role in shaping medical technology and holds promising future of medical material.

Key findings from the report:

The global Shape Memory Alloy market is expected to reach 20.1 USD billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%

Based on Type:

Nitinol is widest adopted shape memory alloy, and is accounted to hold majority share of the market in 2018.

Based on Application:

SMA as motor and actuator application hold majority share of the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

Based on Region

North America held the majority of the share of the global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period

held the majority of the share of the global market in 2018. is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period Some of the key companies operating in the market include 1) Euroflex GmbH, SAES, ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Ultimate Niti Technologies, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Johnson Matthey , Stanford Advanced Materials, ALB Materials Inc., Fort Wayne Metals Inc., Memory-Metalle GmbH, TiNi Alloy Co, among others

Shape Memory Alloy : Adding smart wings to aircrafts

SMAs as actuators have high potential applications in aircraft and space due to lighter weight, thus making them more energy efficient as compared to bulky mechanical actuators. In the light of recent advancement, NASA demonstrated a nickel-titanium SMA actuator used in folding the outer portions of wings during flight. The SMA based actuator helps in changing the plane angle easily in accordance to wind direction, reducing energy use during maneuvering. Among many alternatives, SMA is promised to be most suitable alternate for hydraulic systems. Smart wings incorporating shape memory alloys, requires less component for movement without compromising even at subsonic and supersonic speeds. The NASA project Spanwise Adaptive Wing (SAW) aims at exploring these smart materials further, and consider it to be a key aeronautical technology for the aircraft of tomorrow. These developments tend to have positive impact on the overall growth of Shape memory alloy market.

Browse full research report with TOC on " Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-shape-memory-alloy-market-report/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Regional Insight

North America is the largest SMA market over the globe in 2018. Continuous innovation and R&D in field of smart material engineering, position North America above other region. High defence budget coupled with advanced and large aerospace infrastructure has led to the rising demand of SMA in the region. Moreover, U.S being at the forefront in the innovation of new and better medical devices strengthen its position in the global SMA market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the prominent region in the global SMA market, registering highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization with economies thriving, demand for multifunctional and intelligent material across various industries has grown rapidly in the region. Upgrading healthcare industry, increasing and evolving consumer electronics, increasing aerospace and defence budget primarily in big economies such as India and China provides boost the growth of SMA market in the region.

The report segments global Shape Memory Alloy market on the basis of Type , memory effect, function, application, end-use and region.

SMA Market, By Type

Nitinol

Cu-Zn-Al-Ni

Cu-Al-Ni

Iron-Magnese-Silicon

Nickel-Aluminium

Nickel-Titanium

Others

SMA Market, By Memory Effect

One way

Two-Way

Shape Memory Alloy Market, By Function

Pseudoelasticity

Constrained Recovery

Free Recovery

Actuation Recovery

Shape Memory Alloy Market, By Application

Motor and Actuators

Transducer

Structural Material

Sensors

Others

Shape Memory Alloy Market, By End-Use

Medical

Catheters



Medical guide wires



Bone plates



Stents



Others

Aircraft

Wings



Engine



Stabilizer



Landing gear



Others

Civil

Reinforcing material



Damping devices



Structural connection



Isolation devices



Frames

Automotive

Body frame



Engines



Battery



Others

Optics

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Other

About Energias Market Research –

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client's specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-406-8434

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Energias Market Research