SHAPE YOU UP! A Groundbreaking New Category of Strollers Designed for Sport by CYBEX

CYBEX SPORT introduces a new category to appeal to trend-setting parents ranging from professional athletes to fitness and health enthusiasts, meant to empower parents to spend more active time with family and friends. CYBEX SPORT was designed to "Shape Up" your health, fitness and happiness.

"As a team of former athletes and parents, we were excited to develop a series of products that would inspire active parents to be free for their sportive activities, resulting in healthier, happier lives for the ENTIRE FAMILY. Personally, this collection is one that I am very passionate about and proud to launch," says Martin Pos, Founder of CYBEX. "The debut styles in the Sport Collection are just the beginning of an expansive category for us, with much more to come!"

CYBEX ZENO: A "4-In-1" running, cycling and cross-country skiing, multisport stroller. Experience a morning run with friends along the beach with a brand new, revolutionary "hands-free" mode, or opt for a conventional and smooth "push" mode. Cycle for hours by a sun-drenched coast in the summer or enjoy the beauty of a cross-country ski trail in the crisp winter snow. MSRP $899.95

CYBEX AVI: The ultimate lightweight running machine for athletes with the highest expectations towards low weight and performance. This streamlined and compact-folding stroller has been especially designed for excellent running performance on city or coastal running grounds. MSRP $579.95

The CYBEX Sport collection will be available online. For additional product details and imagery visit https://cybex-online.com

About CYBEX: Established in 2005, German company CYBEX is globally recognized for its iconic design, innovative technology, easy functionality, and superior safety features on all its products for stylish adults embarking on parenthood. Making sure their products fit parents' lifestyles perfectly, CYBEX surprises with high-end fashion collections – inspired by the newest runway trends and haute couture designs. In early 2014, CYBEX joined Goodbaby International Holding Limited. The group is one of the world's leading enterprises for the development and production of child and teen goods. Find more information at www.cybex-online.com.

