Shapermint Celebrates All Shapes on National Shapewear Day with a Commitment of $1M in Free Shapewear

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint, the leading body positive shapewear marketplace, today celebrated National Shapewear Day with its "Celebrate Your Shape. Wear Confidence" campaign, encouraging consumers nationwide to further the body positivity movement and destigmatize the conversation surrounding shapewear.

The campaign, which kicked off on National Underwear Day, Thursday, August 5th, featured a week-long online promotion whereby each Shapermint shopper received a free piece of shapewear in an effort to enable every body feel confident in the skin they're in. Culminating today on National Shapewear Day, August 10, 2021, a fleet of women in Shapermint shapewear will take to the streets of New York City with an on-the-ground activation to reach the brand's goal of $1,000,000 of free shapewear shared with consumers nationwide.

The NYC activation, supported by Eboni K. Williams, TV Personality and real Shapermint women alike, will include a fully branded, custom-wrapped double decker bus, which will begin its tour throughout Manhattan at 12pm ET today. Stopping at some of the busiest and most popular locations, including Bryant Park, Madison Square Park, and Union Square, Shapermint calls upon consumers to own their shape, strut their confidence, and reshape the conversation around shapewear.

"Shapermint believes in empowering women to embrace their confidence through body positivity and self-care," said Siobhán Lonergan, Shapermint Chief Brand Officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Eboni K. Williams, who epitomizes self-assurance, for National Shapewear Day, working together to address the difficult conversations, champion body positivity in all its forms, and help fulfill our commitment to give away $1M worth of free Shapermint Shapewear."

With many misconceptions and stigmas surrounding body confidence and shapewear, Shapermint aims to further foster an inclusive and empowering community where positive and open conversations can be had allowing people to be supported, represented and heard in a way they might not have felt before.

"Now more than ever we must encourage women of all shapes and sizes to embrace and love their bodies," said Eboni K. Williams. "Shapewear is one of the most versatile and supportive articles of clothing a woman can have. There is absolutely no shame in wanting an added layer of care for your body. Instead of considering shapewear taboo or anti-body positive, we should stand by every body's decision to seek the support they desire through clothing that cares for their bodies. I am honored to stand with a brand that encourages women to be proud of and comfortable in the skin they are in."

The Shapermint "Celebrate Your Shape. Wear Confidence" campaign will take place today, August 10, 2021 between 12pm – 2pm ET, beginning in Bryant Park at noon and traveling downtown through Manhattan engaging with NYC consumers and offering encouragement, support and confidence along the way.

About Shapermint:

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and Truekind . Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 5 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. We want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners we work with.

