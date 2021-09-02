ShapeShift Announces Availability of Open-Source Platform Code V2

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift , a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, has open sourced its upcoming V2 platform code and made it available to developers. In July , the company announced that it would open source all its code over time as a part of its intended decentralization; this marks a milestone toward this transition.

With the new V2 codebase, optimizations were made to allow the code to run on decentralized infrastructure (rather than ShapeShift centralized servers), to align it with the true intent of decentralization. ShapeShift has now open sourced the code from their new V2 code repository ( https://github.com/shapeshift ), which has been developed and will continue to be iterated to offer a secure, developer-friendly interface.

The ShapeShift DAO community was introduced to the V2 code repository during a community call on September 1.

"We're excited to share this new code base with our community—it makes it easy for open-source contributors to download it onto their local machine, play around with it, innovate and contribute," said Josh Forman, Engineering Workstream leader for the ShapeShift DAO. "This is a great step in our ongoing efforts to open source and involve the community in iterating on the first comprehensive, multi-chain, community-built interface."

Developers interested in reviewing and contributing to the code are invited to download it at the repository and attend bi-weekly community calls on ShapeShift's Discord on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 10 a.m. Mountain Time to view demos, discuss enhancements or join general discussions about product engineering topics. Going forward, engineers currently employed at ShapeShift will shift their focus to include assisting community developers, answering questions and building an open-source culture.

