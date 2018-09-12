Shapiro+Raj Acquires Strategic Ideas Agency, Wygant & Co.

Since its inception, Shapiro+Raj has been integrating capabilities to address an unmet market need: a research agency designed by and built for marketers. Beginning with Shapiro's 60-year heritage of top-notch social-sciences based research, the company has added behavioral science experts and senior brand planners to help turn learnings into powerful strategic insights. With the acquisition of Wygant & Co., Shapiro+Raj adds creative talent to transform these insights into executable ideas.

"We have all the pieces in place to deliver value to clients that they can't get from any other research company," explained Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "Not only can we deliver insights, but we can bring those insights to life with validated ideas. Whether it's a new product, new positioning or new customer cohort, we can show what's possible and demonstrate a clear pathway to execution. This has been a huge advantage for our clients."

Shapiro+Raj's unique model was created in response to the market research industry's pervasive usability problem. Today's marketers struggle with one or more of the following challenges:

Smart strategies that aren't actionable

Deep data that aren't tied to consumer insights

Clever insights that stop short of ideas

Creative ideas loosely connected with data

These problems are a result of a broken value chain that hasn't caught up to the demands of the Insight Economy™. There is a disconnect between buyers (researchers), users (marketers) and creators (vendors) of market research.

"We have a unique point of view because our team comprises all the disciplines required to conduct, analyze and interpret research as well as make it actionable," said Michael Czuba, Senior Vice President of Strategic Insights. "We know what researchers need because we're researchers, we know what strategists need because we're strategists and we know how creatives think because we're creatives. This translates to a deliverable that everyone in the research process can use."

In addition to partnering with Shapiro+Raj on key engagements, Wygant & Co. and its Principal, Jeffrey Wygant, have helped organizations by combining consumer insight, strategic consulting, and creative execution to drive revenue and build brands. Their clients include Black+Decker, Kaiser Permanente, Citibank, Saab USA, Bermuda Department of Tourism, Time-Life, US Airways, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts among others. Jeffrey will lead Shapiro+Raj's efforts to bring the creative mindset throughout the research and planning process.

"What Zain and his team are building is something different," explains Wygant & Co. Principal Jeffrey Wygant. "I'm excited to bring the creative process upstream and play a more integrated role in helping brands find new pathways to growth."

