'SHAPL Product Design Contest' Held in Dec. 2018

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAPL, Design Platform Company, is celebrating their 'SHAPL Design Contest.'

'SHAPL Design Contest' is the largest product design contest in the world. Anyone can take part in the contest and any design less than 90cm (sum of width, length, and height) can be submitted.

2nd SHAPL Design Contest

Examination process is a total of two steps. The first step is professional examination. Creativity, practicality, and aesthetic are the criteria of the contest. The second step is public examination. Anyone can participate on the SHAPL website by voting 'Like.'

SHAPL celebrated 'the 1st SHAPL Design Contest' on Oct. 2018. As a result, 742 entries were submitted. It was very successful. Among the prize-winning works, some designs are being produced by SHAPL. These products will be provided to consumers with affordable prices on the SHAPL official website. This is the unique advantage of the SHAPL Design Contest. SHAPL will also try to open 'solo designer brand age' through the online platform.

Changsu Jin, CEO of SHAPL, said "SHAPL's key aim is to make opportunity for product designers and to make good products that consumers want" and "We wish that more product designer's works will be produced."

[ Details ]

- Total prize : US $100,000

- Award-winning work can be produced and sold directly by SHAPL

- ELIGIBILITY

1. Everyone in the world

2. Both teams and individuals can participate

- SCHEDULE (IN EST)

1. Submission : Oct 25th to Dec 20th, 2018

2. Announcement of the shortlist: Dec 24th, 2018

3. Shortlist Design Editing : Dec 24th ~ Dec 28th, 2018

4. Voting : From Jan 2nd to Jan 31st, 2018

5. Winners Announced: 2019 Mid February

6. Award Ceremony: notice later

- ENTRY INFORMATION

1. Entry fee: Free

2. Number of entries: No limit

3. The designs less than 90cm(width+length+height) can be submitted.

4. Submission category: all categories available

5. How to submit : upload to SHAPL webpage ( www.shapl.com/contest/ )

- REQUIRED INFORMATION

1. Image : Main 1pcs, Detailed 5pcs

2. Description : minimum 300 character (In English)

3. Material, Size

4. Save the image by 'saved for web'.

5. 'A character' means one letter, not one word. Spaces are included as a 'character'.

6. The size of the design can't exceed 900mm(width+height+depth).

- EVALUATION CRITERIA

1. Uniqueness

2. Practicality

3. Aesthetic

4. Number of obtained likes

- BENEFITS: All prize-winners will be given contest certification, media coverage and design patent.

1. GOLD

: 1 person/team

: UP TO $20,000

: Award Prize $5,000

+1,000 Likes Bonus $5,000

+Production Bonus $10,000

2. SILVER : 1 person/team

: UP TO $13,000

: Award Prize $3,000

+Production Bonus $10,000

3. BRONZE : 1 person/team

: UP TO $11,000

: Award Prize $1,000

+Production Bonus $10,000

4. WINNER(s) : Up to 10 people/team

: UP TO $10,000

: Special Award

+Production Bonus $10,000

- CONTACT

1. Email : contest@shapl.com

2. Website : www.SHAPL.com

Contact:

Estela LEE, SHAPL PR team

+82 - 2 - 6052 - 8500

205034@email4pr.com

SOURCE SHAPL

Related Links

http://www.shapl.com

