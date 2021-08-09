Shaquille O'Neal Partners with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Monday that 15-time Professional Basketball All-Star, media personality and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal will become the app's new brand ambassador. As part of the category exclusive partnership, O'Neal will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant.

"I love working with my friends at Wynn Resorts and I am so excited to take WynnBET to new heights," said O'Neal. "Mobile sports betting is having a major moment, and I believe that WynnBET will be a powerful force in the industry."

Through the long-term partnership, O'Neal will be featured prominently in WynnBET's advertising campaigns across TV, digital and print. Additionally, O'Neal will attend in-person fan-facing events, create original content with WynnBET and interact as a guest with company media partners such as Blue Wire Podcasts, Cumulus Media and Minute Media. O'Neal will also be launching 'ShaqPot,' a Free To Play (FTP) game housed inside the WynnBET app.

"Shaquille O'Neal has been a great friend of Wynn Las Vegas for many years, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with him through a partnership with WynnBET," Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said. "A successful businessman, NBA legend and one of the most well-known personalities in sports media, we believe our players will enjoy interacting with him through the WynnBET app and are excited to feature Shaq in our advertising campaign set to debut later this summer."

To comply with NBA rules, Shaquille will be selling his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career has evolved from the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, going platinum to a successful worldwide "Summer League" tour as DJ Diesel.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Shaquille O'Neal has been a trailblazer on the technology front with one of the most robust social media followings of any athlete in the world. He was an early adopter of Twitter and the first verified account on the platform. O'Neal's success in sports, business, food service and music, along with his fun personality, is credited to his devoted global fan base.

