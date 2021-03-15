ShardSecure Expands Scope of Data Protection with v2.0 Software Release

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, today announced the release of v2.0. of the ShardSecure Software Appliance. ShardSecure's revolutionary approach to data security uses Microsharding to automatically shred, mix and distribute data to eliminate sensitivity and reduce the attack surface. This latest software update, which includes Amazon S3 API support, integration with Microsoft 365 and structured data support, further extends the protection scope and ease with which ShardSecure can be implemented.

"ShardSecure v2.0 brings functionality and compatibility updates that expand the types of data that can be secured with Microsharding as well the applications with which it integrates," said Tom Noonan, ShardSecure's investor and advisor and former CEO and co-founder of Internet Security Systems (acquired by IBM). "Organizations are able to reduce sensitivity and ensure privacy for a far greater percentage of data, both structured and unstructured, without adding implementation and support time. This latest release significantly expands ShardSecure's addressable market."

Amazon AWS S3 Compatible API

The addition of an AWS S3 Compatible API in ShardSecure v2.0 enables users to treat the ShardSecure cluster like a S3 bucket, to programmatically store and retrieve Microshard data.

Allows secure storage from any application that supports S3 Compatible Object Storage as backend storage

Ensures easy integration with hundreds of applications, accelerating time-to-value and expanding opportunities to secure data with Microshard technology

Deployable on AWS in 15 minutes

Microsoft 365 Integration

Microsoft Online Documents such as PDFs and email often contain an abundance of sensitive data and are notoriously difficult to secure. With Microsoft 365 integration ShardSecure v2.0 ensures data privacy for this vulnerable dataset in a way that is nondisruptive to enterprise workflows.

Store sensitive Microsoft Office Online documents in secure, private storage locations in cloud and/or on-prem locations

Documents are stored using Microshard technology to eliminate data sensitivity and reduce the impact of data breaches

Supports (OneDrive-like) storage of any file type

iSCSI Database Support

Over 40% of cloud databases are not encrypted, as is the case for half of all sensitive data stored in the cloud. ShardSecure now supports Microsharding of structured data for cloud and relational databases.

iSCSI support enables any technology to target the ShardSecure appliance just like it would target a virtual storage disk via iSCSI, while distributing that Microshard data to multiple cloud or on-premises storage locations

Microshard technology does not slow performance or require extensive key management like encryption for databases

Beyond databases, any other solution that supports iSCSI can now easily integrate with ShardSecure

ShardSecure v2.0 also provides automation to AWS and Azure via a new deployment application that brings deployment time down to as little as fifteen minutes. "The expanded protection scope, integration updates and streamlined deployment functionality available in this release enable cybersecurity professionals in industries like technology, financial services and healthcare to ensure data privacy and security for more of their sensitive data than ever before, while further reducing their attack surface and overall compliance burden," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam.

About ShardSecure

Headquartered in New York City, ShardSecure™ is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard™ technology – the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance.

Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud easier and faster than ever.

