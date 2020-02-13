Share Love this Valentine's Day with OUTFRONT Media Instagram Filters

Through the national campaign, consumers will be able to scan QR codes featured on all of its pedestrian level digital out of home assets, including transit based inventory, with the larger format billboards featuring the official URL for consumers to visit to access the filter. The QR code, which is compatible with iOS and Android software, will open up a customized Augmented Reality filter in Instagram stories. From there, users will tap the screen to see which Valentine's Day message will appear for them in the heart shaped image.

"We are continually testing and discovering the possibilities of connecting out of home with mobile through the integration of emerging technologies," said Jason Kuperman, Chief Product Experience Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "This is a fun way to utilize our screens to create a social experience using QR codes and AR filters on the Instagram platform and engage audiences."

After playing around with the filter users are encouraged to tag friends in the message and post their story to "Share Love" this Valentine's Day! OUTFRONT will also be reposting stories that tag the out of home provider to give the messages some extra reach.

Those who don't have access to the Liveboard network or digital billboards can try out the new filter by visiting www.outfrontmedia.com/sharelove .

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

