Share Love this Valentine's Day with OUTFRONT Media Instagram Filters

Out Of Home and Social Media Come Together For a New Way to Send Valentines in the Digital Age
Feb 13, 2020, 08:02 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the nation's largest out of home advertisers, announced today that it has developed a new Instagram filter for its Share Love campaign that will run from Feb. 13-14. The activation brings the tradition of sending Valentine's Day letters into the digital age and delivers a new way for people to share sentiment with loved ones. According to a 2019 study by Kantar Millward Brown, out of home is the #1 preferred ad format among Generation Z. To further connect with this audience, OUTFRONT Media is leveraging its out of home assets to create a seamless connection between IRL and social content.
Through the national campaign, consumers will be able to scan QR codes featured on all of its pedestrian level digital out of home assets, including transit based inventory, with the larger format billboards featuring the official URL for consumers to visit to access the filter. The QR code, which is compatible with iOS and Android software, will open up a customized Augmented Reality filter in Instagram stories. From there, users will tap the screen to see which Valentine's Day message will appear for them in the heart shaped image.
"We are continually testing and discovering the possibilities of connecting out of home with mobile through the integration of emerging technologies," said Jason Kuperman, Chief Product Experience Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "This is a fun way to utilize our screens to create a social experience using QR codes and AR filters on the Instagram platform and engage audiences."
After playing around with the filter users are encouraged to tag friends in the message and post their story to "Share Love" this Valentine's Day! OUTFRONT will also be reposting stories that tag the out of home provider to give the messages some extra reach.
Those who don't have access to the Liveboard network or digital billboards can try out the new filter by visiting www.outfrontmedia.com/sharelove.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
