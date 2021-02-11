Share the Love on Valentine's Day with a Heart-Shaped Jet's Pizza®

Heart-Shaped Pizza – code: LOVE

Heart-Shaped Jet's Bread® – code: BEMINE

Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Stix – code: SWEET

"Your Valentine will fall in love at first bite when you give the gift the of our heart-shaped pizzas, Jet's Bread® and Cinnamon Stix," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "Our Valentine's Day promotion is a fun and tasty way to show your loved ones you are thinking of them."

Jet's Pizza® was recently ranked as the number one craveable pizza chain by Restaurant Business Online. The publication notes that Jet's® Detroit-style pizzas and varied topping combinations help set them apart from competing pizza, known for their high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza® near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza®, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's® has now grown to more than 380 stores in 19 states.

