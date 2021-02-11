Share the Love on Valentine's Day with a Heart-Shaped Jet's Pizza®
Jet's Pizza® is selling heart-shaped Detroit-Style pizzas, Jet's bread®, and Cinnamon Stix on Valentine's Day
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 14, Jet's Pizza® locations nationwide are selling heart-shaped Detroit-Style pizzas, Jet's Bread®, and Cinnamon Stix.
The heart-shaped Detroit-style pizza is perfect for two and includes premium mozzarella and one topping but can also be prepared as any of the specialty pizzas. The offer will be available while supplies last for online orders with the following codes:
Heart-Shaped Pizza – code: LOVE
Heart-Shaped Jet's Bread® – code: BEMINE
Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Stix – code: SWEET
"Your Valentine will fall in love at first bite when you give the gift the of our heart-shaped pizzas, Jet's Bread® and Cinnamon Stix," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "Our Valentine's Day promotion is a fun and tasty way to show your loved ones you are thinking of them."
Jet's Pizza® was recently ranked as the number one craveable pizza chain by Restaurant Business Online. The publication notes that Jet's® Detroit-style pizzas and varied topping combinations help set them apart from competing pizza, known for their high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.
To order online or find a Jet's Pizza® near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.
About Jet's Pizza:
Jet's Pizza®, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's® has now grown to more than 380 stores in 19 states.
