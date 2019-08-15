Share Your Disney Vacation Knowledge: Apply for the 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Destinations is looking for experienced Disney Parks guests to apply for the 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel – an online question and answer forum for planning Disney vacations. Each year for the past decade, thousands of hopeful candidates apply to become part of this coveted panel to help future visitors plan their most magical Disney get-aways. This year the application window opens on Thursday, September 5 at noon EDT and runs through Thursday, September 12, 2019 at noon EDT. Apply online at MomsPanelSearch.com.

Since the Disney Parks Moms Panel launched in 2008, millions of people have visited the site to get heartfelt advice and answers from real-life Disney fans who have proven experience and knowledge of the ins-and-outs of a Disney vacation. Offering trusted, personal advice, the panelists respond to guest-submitted questions and share answers about Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney Vacation Club, accessible to everyone at DisneyParksMomsPanel.com.

The Disney Parks Moms Panel is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. The panelists are comprised of moms, dads, grandparents, as well as those without children. The 2020 Panel will be selected based on their personal experiences with Disney destinations, their communications skills in sharing Disney knowledge and their ability to connect with guests looking for practical, helpful advice from their peers.

"The Disney Parks Moms Panelists live and breathe Disney details," said Leanne O'Regan, Director of Public Relations for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "We receive thousands of applications each year and narrow it down to a few select Panelists we believe will connect with prospective guests as they plan their vacations. Whether your Disney dream is a romantic getaway or a boisterous family adventure, we invite you to apply and find a place for your passion with the Disney Parks Moms Panel."

How to Apply

Applications for the 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel will be accepted from noon EDT on Thursday, Sept. 5, through noon EDT on Thursday, Sept. 12. To apply, visit www.MomsPanelSearch.com. The application is a three-stage process: a series of short-answer questions, a brief video submission and a phone interview. The 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panelists will be selected in October and announced in January. Applicants selected must be available to attend a training session at Walt Disney World Resort in early December 2019. Rules and restrictions can be found on the application site.

About the Disney Parks Moms Panel

The Disney Parks Moms Panel is an online forum where guests can find personalized tips and insights on Disney vacations from real guests – parents and non-parents alike – who have mastered the art of planning Disney vacations. Guests can pose questions to the panelists in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and gain access to other vacation-planning tools. Featuring just 12 members during its inaugural year in 2008, the panel now boasts approximately 40 park-savvy, active panelists as a result of the popularity of the site and the ever-growing number of questions submitted by curious guests. Serving as independent contractors, the panelists receive a rewards trip to one Disney Destination for themselves and up to three family members and/or theme park tickets for their participation on the Disney Parks Moms Panel. For more information and to meet all the panelists, visit www.DisneyParksMomsPanel.com .

SOURCE Disney Parks, Experiences and Products