ShareBuilder 401k Announces 2020 Safe Harbor 401(k) Promotion

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k, a leading provider of index fund-based retirement plans and named the "best safe harbor 401(k) plan" by Business.com, is offering special discounts to businesses that set up a new 401(k) plan ahead of the October 1st government deadline for safe harbor plan designs.

Safe harbor 401(k)s feature a variety of benefits and savings for business owners looking to maximize tax-deferred contributions and minimize future tax burdens, while automatically satisfying IRS plan testing requirements. Starting today, ShareBuilder 401k is offering discounts to businesses with employees that set up a new plan before the October 1st safe harbor deadline:

$200 off set-up costs beginning August 19, 2020 through September 7, 2020

off set-up costs beginning through $100 off set-up costs beginning September 8, 2020 through September 22, 2020

"A safe harbor 401(k) is a great, easy to manage option for most businesses with employees to build a nest egg for the future, and our goal is to maximize those benefits by making it even more cost effective to start a plan now," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "It is never too early or too late for business owners and workers to start reaping the benefits of a 401(k) plan."

The safe harbor deadline approaches as recent legislation has made 401(k) plans more affordable and accessible than ever before. The SECURE Act, passed December 20, 2019, introduced tax credits that can significantly reduce plan costs and made enrollment easier for part-time workers, among other benefits.

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005 and now serving more than 6,500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through intuitive technology, low costs and quality education and support.

