Sharecare announces finalists in 2021 Sharecare Awards in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced 56 category finalists in the 2021 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Now in its third year, the Sharecare Awards are held annually in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS), which is renowned for the annual Emmy Awards.

This year's program celebrates digitally driven productions and programs across 14 categories that span important areas of health and wellness including chronic conditions, behavioral health, activism, and COVID-19 care and response. Finalists and winners in each category are selected by the esteemed Academy of Judges, a multidisciplinary group of leaders and experts in health and media programming. Each year, the program bestows the Sharing Care Award to the finalist that receives the most votes from the general public. Online voting for the 2021 Sharing Care Award is open to the public through June 30, 2021, and this year's winner will be announced as part of a special virtual celebration this fall.

"This year's finalists are an impressive line-up of health champions who represent a diverse range of skillsets, industries, and creative expression that boldly empowers us to pursue our happiest, healthiest lives," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "We are incredibly proud to shine a light on these world-changing productions that promote the well-being of our communities, and we're thrilled to invite the public to choose the next winner of our Sharing Care Award from these inspiring submissions."

Category finalists in the 2021 Sharecare Awards are as follows:

Behavioral/Mental Health

"Positivity - Everyday Love," by Rebel Media Productions

"PSA: The Internet is a Predator Playground," by Lauren's Kids Foundation

"The Impact of Racism on Mental Health," by Dr. Sue Varma MD PC DFAPA

MD PC DFAPA "The Science of Forgiveness," by Rebel Media Productions

Chronic Conditions

"A Day Camp in Georgia for Kids with Cancer," by Aurora Day Camp

for Kids with Cancer," by "Jade & Trubs," by Mutual Rescue

" Kester Edwards ," by Special Olympics

," by Special Olympics "Nari'k fights sickle cell disease," by American Red Cross

Cancer

"Alula," by Alula

"Real World Data. Real Life Results." by Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and the American Nurses Association

"Testicular Cancer 101," by A Ballsy Sense of Tumor

"The Big Lift," by The University of Kansas Health System

Children's Health

"An Innovator (& Survivor's) Guide to Eating Disorder Recovery," by MedCircle

"Karen and Violet," by Special Olympics

"Live Great – Ideas to help kids stay heart and brain healthy," by American Heart Association

"SUNNYE SAYS!" by The University of Kansas Health System

COVID Care & Pandemic Response

"Curative Mobile Vans," by Curative

"Mask Wearing 101," by The Wellness Network

"Peace of Mind: The Hotel at Auburn University ," by The Hotel at Auburn University

," by The Hotel at "The Truth About The J&J Vaccine," by Scale Management

Disruptors in Healthcare

"An Innovator (& Survivor's) Guide to Eating Disorder Recovery," by MedCircle

"Fauci: The Virus Hunter documentary," by South Florida PBS

"OrCam MyEye," by OrCam Inc.

"The Mental Filter," by Dr. Julie Smith Ltd

Health Activism

"Keema & Her Pack," by Mutual Rescue

"La Ventana," by The Case for Her

"One World Together At Home," by Dr. Sue Varma , MD PC DFAPA

, MD PC DFAPA "VEGAN 2020," by Plant Based News Limited

Health/Science: Program/Special

"A Walking Miracle: Alexander Harris ," by Loma Linda University Health

," by Health "The Molecule that Kills Leukemia," by Loma Linda University Health

Health "The Science of Forgiveness," by Rebel Media Productions

"UC Health: Behind the Scenes," by UC Health

Health/Science: News

"COVID-19 Vaccines," by Dr. Anita Gupta

"Is There A Doctor in the House?" by Triune Integrative Medicine

"Sleep, sunlight and self-care: A psychiatrist's advice for pandemic mental health," by Dr. Sue Varma MD PC DFAPA

MD PC DFAPA "Tragedy Saves A Life," by The University of Kansas Health System

Healthy Living

"Caring About Access," by Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and the American Nurses Association

"Living the Possibilities," by Diveheart

"Special Olympics Summer Sounds," by Special Olympics

"Two Step CPR," by HealthCorps

Men's Health

"Bridges to Fatherhood," by Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and the American Nurses Association

"Men's Story Project YouTube channel," by Men's Story Project

"Singer Charley Crockett is lucky to be alive and still singing the blues," by American Heart Association News Team

"The Texas Men's Story Project: Telling Our Truths," by Men's Story Project

Pet Health

"Bhuvana & Abhishek & Lollipop," by Mutual Rescue

"Chiari, Ehlers Danlos & Tethered Cord in Animals," by Bobby Jones CSF

"The Pet-Human Bond | Carol Novell‪o," by Dr. Adam Dorsay

"The Rescue of Little Girl," by Triune Integrative Medicine

Social Storyteller

"Fight On!" by National Academy of Sports Medicine

"Freckled Foodie & Friends Podcast," by Freckled Foodie

"Go Bald With Me," by Romee Dussenbroek

"The Most Trusted Source of Mental Health Education," by MedCircle

Women's Health

" James and Kimberly Van Der Beek encourage blood donation," by American Red Cross

encourage blood donation," by American Red Cross "menopause: unmuted," by Pfizer (Global Medical Affairs)

"The Meaning of Mother's Day," by Peanut App

"Yourhealthybreasts.org," by HealthyWomen

Find each submission and vote for the Sharing Care Award at sharecareawards.org/voting.

