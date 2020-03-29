Sharecare co-founders Dr. Oz and Jeff Arnold to headline first IIS webinar on COVID-19 pandemic - rescheduled for 2P ET on Monday, March 30

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UPDATE -- The Leadership Perspective: Global Pandemic series featuring Dr. Mehmet Oz, ten-time Daytime Emmy® Award winner, professor of surgery at Columbia University and co-founder of Sharecare, and Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare, has been rescheduled for Monday, March 30th at 2pm ET. This webinar will deliver the first in a ten-week series of webinars hosted by the International Insurance Society (IIS) and The Institutes. The series, Leadership Perspective: Global Pandemic, is in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic that has disrupted society across the globe.

Focused on the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the insurance sector, the weekly series will highlight thought leadership from a wide range of viewpoints on an array of pandemic issues. These issues will span topics such as wellness and prevention, corporate response and reputational management, underwriting exposures, and investment portfolio management.

In this one-hour session, Arnold and Oz will deliver expert guidance on understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping our world and what insurers can do to respond to customer needs as we work to navigate this unprecedented health crisis.

"Few challenges in recent history have required a collective, coordinated response more than the COVID-19 pandemic. As a fundamental pillar of society, the insurance industry's response to this challenge is critical to mitigating loss and supporting recovery. The neutral platform and convening power of the IIS, comprising all stakeholders of the insurance industry, uniquely positions it as a unique platform to deliver expert guidance that will inform our industry leaders' decisions in the coming weeks and months. We are pleased to begin this series with expert insight from Dr. Oz and Sharecare's Jeff Arnold, leading voices in the healthcare space," said Mike Morrissey, CEO of IIS.



About International Insurance Society

IIS serves as the inclusive voice of the industry, providing a platform for both private and public stakeholders to promote resilience, drive innovation, and stimulate the development of markets. The IIS membership is diverse, with members hailing from mature and emerging markets representing all sectors of the re/insurance industry, academics, regulators and policymakers. As a non-advocacy organization, the IIS serves as a neutral platform for active collaboration and examination of issues that shape the future of the global insurance industry. Its signature annual event, the Global Insurance Forum, is considered the premier industry conference and is attended by 500+ insurance leaders from around the globe.

Founded in 1965, the IIS is a 501(c) 3 not for profit organization based in New York, NY. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes | Risk and Insurance Knowledge Group

As the industry's trusted and respected knowledge leader, The Institutes are committed to meeting the evolving professional development needs of risk management and insurance professionals through innovative research, networking, and career resources. The Institutes offers 28 designations, including the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®). Other offerings include certificate and introductory programs, online and continuing education courses, leadership education, custom solutions and assessments, and industry consortiums such as the RiskBlock Alliance. TheInstitutes.org .

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Sharecare

Related Links

https://www.sharecare.com

