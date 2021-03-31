Sharecare expands leadership roster with strategic executive hires in information security and community

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the expansion of its executive team with David Guthrie joining as chief information officer (CIO) and chief information security officer (CISO), and Anil Menon as executive vice president of community and urban services.

"Over the last decade, we have assembled an impressive team of operators, innovators, and unifiers who have realized Sharecare's vision to bring disparate healthcare stakeholders together in one interoperable platform, on behalf of the person," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman, and CEO of Sharecare. "The respective expertise that David and Anil bring to Sharecare rounds out our extended leadership team in two different but equally important areas: protecting the privacy and security of our members and their health data; and measuring and addressing underlying social determinants of health to mitigate inequities and develop resilient, thriving communities."

As CIO and CISO, Guthrie brings 30 years of leadership experience in technology and product strategies to his new role overseeing some of Sharecare's most critical priorities, including security, IT, and merger and acquisition assessments. He joins the company from PatientPoint, where he served as chief product officer, directing the company's product roadmap with a focus on strategy and planned enhancements. Throughout his career, Guthrie has been distinguished as a product innovator, strategist, and entrepreneur in both the technology and life sciences industries. His achievements in digital health and healthcare innovation have been recognized by industry organizations such as DTC Perspectives and PM360, which honored him among its ELITE 100 in 2019.

With deep expertise and global experience in sustainable markets and urban services, Menon oversees Sharecare's portfolio of integrated community solutions, which include the Community Well-Being Index and Blue Zones Project; and is responsible for scaling the portfolio's reach through community partnerships in the U.S. and abroad. He joins Sharecare from the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he served as managing director, member of the managing board, and senior advisor to the chairman. Prior to WEF, Menon held several global leadership positions at both IBM and Cisco Systems, where he served global president of Smart+Connected Communities and deputy chief globalization officer. In addition to his role at Sharecare, Menon will continue to serve on the board of directors for the Center for Customer Insights at Yale School of Management and as an affiliate faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and MIT Senseable City Lab.

In addition to Guthrie and Menon, Sharecare recently expanded its leadership team through its acquisition of doc.ai, the enterprise AI platform accelerating digital transformation in healthcare. Upon closing the acquisition in February of this year, Sharecare appointed the Silicon Valley-based company's co-founders – Sam De Brouwer and Walter De Brouwer – to its executive team as chief strategy officer and chief scientific officer, respectively. Additionally, Sharecare named Dr. Nirav Shah as chief medical officer and Akshay Sharma as executive vice president of AI.

To learn more about Sharecare and its extended leadership team, visit www.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

