Shared and Autonomous Mobility | Slowdown in the Global Shared Mobility Market due to COVID-19 Pandemic; GMV Expected to Grow by a Mere 1.1% between 2019 and 2020

This study aims to analyze and forecast the global shared mobility market for 2019 and 2020. It takes into consideration factors such as evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations and partnerships, and key market trends. It will benefit mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications.



The study looks at 10 collaborative business models - carsharing, P2P carsharing, corporate carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing, corporate ridesharing, dynamic shuttle, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. Market analysis is done for 2019 and the forecast is for 2020. Increased urbanization is one of the primary reasons for the popularity of these business models. Coupled with the rapid expansion of cities, this has resulted in a spike in congestion and pollution. Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities. This has brought about a transformation, moving toward smart shared solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.



The scope of the research includes:

Key shared mobility (traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, corporate carsharing, ridesharing, corporate ridesharing, eHailing, demand-responsive transit (DRT), MaaS, and autonomous shuttles) trends of 2019

Key shared mobility outlook for 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on shared mobility in 2020

Key shared mobility statistics

Technology trends and outlook

Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2019 and 2020. An extensive list of key trends to watch for and the outlook for 2020 is also discussed.



Growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future technology trends are discussed in the competitive analysis segment. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast is for 2020. Over a short time span, the shared mobility market is expected to evolve at a seemingly rapid pace. Key metrics discussed in the study are the members, vehicles, and revenues for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The mobility market is witnessing a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among various stakeholders.

This report expects the shared mobility market to observe a stagnant growth in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19 affecting various shared mobility modes. Corporate carsharing, corporate ridesharing, and DRT, will be the most affected segments due to various policy changes by governments like restricted travel, shutdown of public places, and work-from-home policies. eHailing will see a drop in utilization rates in the short term and drivers opting to provide shift to food and grocery delivery services. Micromobility is expected to be one of the first markets to bounce back following the impact.



Ride hailing players will branch out into the financial space in 2020 by likely creating a separate arm. Urban mobility hubs as a concept are picking up in cities as parking garages and service stations are being refurbished as mobility hubs.



For the traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, dynamic shuttle, MaaS, autonomous shuttles, and eHailing market segments, the geographic scope covered is global, while for ridesharing and micromobility the scope is North America and Europe. For the corporate carsharing segment, the geographic scope is limited to Europe.



This study analyzes the global shared mobility market from multiple facets to unravel key market drivers and growth opportunities that exist for companies and key stakeholders for them to action upon in the near future.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttle, ridesharing, micromobility, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?

What are the top trends that will drive the shared mobility market in 2020? What impact will these trends have on the market?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market? How has the market growth been impacted?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2020? How will they impact the shared mobility market?

What was the market size in 2019? How is it expected to grow in 2020?

What is the impact of regulatory trends on the growth of the shared mobility market?

What is the impact of electric and autonomous vehicles on the shared mobility market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - 2019 Highlights

Key Findings - 2020 Outlook

Sizing the Potential Uptake of New Mobility Services

Impact of COVID-19 on Shared Mobility

2. Trends Shaping the Global Shared Mobility Market

Top Trends Driving the Global Shared Mobility Market

Trend 1 - Increase in Use of EVs in Shared Mobility Fleets

Trend 2 - Evolution from Single Shared Mobility Apps to Mega Apps

Trend 3 - Evolving Regulatory Framework for Shared Mobility

Trend 4 - PPPs Key to Scale Shared Mobility

Trend 5 - Corporate Mobility to Take a Hit Due to COVID-19

Trend 6 - MaaS, the Backbone of Urban Mobility

Trend 7 - Scaling Down of Mobility Operators Globally

Trend 8 - M&A, Consolidation Key to Achieve Economies of Scale

Trend 9 - Capital and Investments Drive Operator Expansion

Trend 10 - Autonomous Mobility Inching towards Commercialization

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

4. Carsharing

Definition - Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing - Key 2019 Highlights

Definition - P2P Carsharing

P2P Carsharing - Key 2019 Highlights

Corporate Carsharing

Corporate Carsharing - Highlights

Carsharing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

5. eHailing

Definition of eHailing Business Models

eHailing - Key 2019 Highlights

eHailing - EV Regulations

Corporate eHailing Revolution - Highlights

eHailing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

6. Ridesharing

Definition of Ridesharing Types

Ridesharing - Key 2019 Highlights

Corporate Ridesharing - Highlights

Ridesharing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

7. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT

Demand-Responsive Transit - Market Overview

Demand-Responsive Transit - Key 2019 Highlights

Demand-Responsive Transit - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

8. Micromobility

Definition and Key Players

Bikesharing - Key 2019 Highlights

Micromobility - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

9. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Definition of MaaS

MaaS Market Segmentation

MaaS - Key 2019 Highlights

MaaS - New Market Entrants

MaaS - 2019 Key Partnerships

MaaS - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

10. Autonomous Shuttles

Autonomous Shuttle Market Definitions

Autonomous Shuttle - Key 2019 Highlights

Initiatives Across the Globe - Public Private Integration

Autonomous Shuttle - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?

11. Key Trends that Would Shape the Future of Shared Mobility

Cloud Kitchens will Drive Online Food Delivery

Last-mile Delivery Innovations

Future of MaaS - Smart City Operating System

UAM Players Racing towards Commercialization

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

