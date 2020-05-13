Shared and Autonomous Mobility | Slowdown in the Global Shared Mobility Market due to COVID-19 Pandemic; GMV Expected to Grow by a Mere 1.1% between 2019 and 2020
May 13, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to analyze and forecast the global shared mobility market for 2019 and 2020. It takes into consideration factors such as evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations and partnerships, and key market trends. It will benefit mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications.
The study looks at 10 collaborative business models - carsharing, P2P carsharing, corporate carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing, corporate ridesharing, dynamic shuttle, micromobility, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and autonomous shuttles. Market analysis is done for 2019 and the forecast is for 2020. Increased urbanization is one of the primary reasons for the popularity of these business models. Coupled with the rapid expansion of cities, this has resulted in a spike in congestion and pollution. Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities. This has brought about a transformation, moving toward smart shared solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.
The scope of the research includes:
- Key shared mobility (traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, corporate carsharing, ridesharing, corporate ridesharing, eHailing, demand-responsive transit (DRT), MaaS, and autonomous shuttles) trends of 2019
- Key shared mobility outlook for 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 on shared mobility in 2020
- Key shared mobility statistics
- Technology trends and outlook
Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2019 and 2020. An extensive list of key trends to watch for and the outlook for 2020 is also discussed.
Growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future technology trends are discussed in the competitive analysis segment. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast is for 2020. Over a short time span, the shared mobility market is expected to evolve at a seemingly rapid pace. Key metrics discussed in the study are the members, vehicles, and revenues for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The mobility market is witnessing a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among various stakeholders.
This report expects the shared mobility market to observe a stagnant growth in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19 affecting various shared mobility modes. Corporate carsharing, corporate ridesharing, and DRT, will be the most affected segments due to various policy changes by governments like restricted travel, shutdown of public places, and work-from-home policies. eHailing will see a drop in utilization rates in the short term and drivers opting to provide shift to food and grocery delivery services. Micromobility is expected to be one of the first markets to bounce back following the impact.
Ride hailing players will branch out into the financial space in 2020 by likely creating a separate arm. Urban mobility hubs as a concept are picking up in cities as parking garages and service stations are being refurbished as mobility hubs.
For the traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, dynamic shuttle, MaaS, autonomous shuttles, and eHailing market segments, the geographic scope covered is global, while for ridesharing and micromobility the scope is North America and Europe. For the corporate carsharing segment, the geographic scope is limited to Europe.
This study analyzes the global shared mobility market from multiple facets to unravel key market drivers and growth opportunities that exist for companies and key stakeholders for them to action upon in the near future.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttle, ridesharing, micromobility, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?
- What are the top trends that will drive the shared mobility market in 2020? What impact will these trends have on the market?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market? How has the market growth been impacted?
- What are the key developments to watch out for in 2020? How will they impact the shared mobility market?
- What was the market size in 2019? How is it expected to grow in 2020?
- What is the impact of regulatory trends on the growth of the shared mobility market?
- What is the impact of electric and autonomous vehicles on the shared mobility market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings - 2019 Highlights
- Key Findings - 2020 Outlook
- Sizing the Potential Uptake of New Mobility Services
- Impact of COVID-19 on Shared Mobility
2. Trends Shaping the Global Shared Mobility Market
- Top Trends Driving the Global Shared Mobility Market
- Trend 1 - Increase in Use of EVs in Shared Mobility Fleets
- Trend 2 - Evolution from Single Shared Mobility Apps to Mega Apps
- Trend 3 - Evolving Regulatory Framework for Shared Mobility
- Trend 4 - PPPs Key to Scale Shared Mobility
- Trend 5 - Corporate Mobility to Take a Hit Due to COVID-19
- Trend 6 - MaaS, the Backbone of Urban Mobility
- Trend 7 - Scaling Down of Mobility Operators Globally
- Trend 8 - M&A, Consolidation Key to Achieve Economies of Scale
- Trend 9 - Capital and Investments Drive Operator Expansion
- Trend 10 - Autonomous Mobility Inching towards Commercialization
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
4. Carsharing
- Definition - Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing - Key 2019 Highlights
- Definition - P2P Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing - Key 2019 Highlights
- Corporate Carsharing
- Corporate Carsharing - Highlights
- Carsharing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
5. eHailing
- Definition of eHailing Business Models
- eHailing - Key 2019 Highlights
- eHailing - EV Regulations
- Corporate eHailing Revolution - Highlights
- eHailing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
6. Ridesharing
- Definition of Ridesharing Types
- Ridesharing - Key 2019 Highlights
- Corporate Ridesharing - Highlights
- Ridesharing - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
7. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT
- Demand-Responsive Transit - Market Overview
- Demand-Responsive Transit - Key 2019 Highlights
- Demand-Responsive Transit - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
8. Micromobility
- Definition and Key Players
- Bikesharing - Key 2019 Highlights
- Micromobility - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
9. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
- Definition of MaaS
- MaaS Market Segmentation
- MaaS - Key 2019 Highlights
- MaaS - New Market Entrants
- MaaS - 2019 Key Partnerships
- MaaS - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
10. Autonomous Shuttles
- Autonomous Shuttle Market Definitions
- Autonomous Shuttle - Key 2019 Highlights
- Initiatives Across the Globe - Public Private Integration
- Autonomous Shuttle - How the Market will Shape Up in 2020?
11. Key Trends that Would Shape the Future of Shared Mobility
- Cloud Kitchens will Drive Online Food Delivery
- Last-mile Delivery Innovations
- Future of MaaS - Smart City Operating System
- UAM Players Racing towards Commercialization
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ygz6o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article