Shared Services Market -- North America to account for 35% market share

Sep 21, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the shared services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 123.64 billion. The global shared services market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are offering hybrid shared service solutions to provide a mix of nearshoring and offshoring services for strategic sourcing and fulfill clients' requirements. Besides, they are adopting several growth strategies such as new service offerings and M&A activities to gain an edge over their competitors.
Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, product/service launches, successful growth strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Buy Report Now
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The market is driven by the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency benefits associated with the implementation of shared services. Many organizations adopt shared services to reduce the overall operating expenditure. Shared services enable organizations to have a single IT platform that can be used to work at different functional levels, including finance, HR, marketing, and operations. It also helps organizations improve business performance and speed of delivery. Such operational and cost benefits associated with the implementation of shared services are driving the growth of the market.
However, the challenges associated with the effective design and implementation of SSCs will reduce the growth potential of the market. Designing and implementing shared services require technical expertise and skilled professionals to meet the requirements of clients. The implementation requires CAPEX and IT systems to design the infrastructure that can reduce complexities and error rates. Inadequate design and development of shared services will incur significant losses for the organizations. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for market players. Learn about other key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request PDF Sample Report
The shared services market report is segmented by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
By application, the F&A segment will present significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will dominate the market growth through 2026, occupying 35% of the global market share.
- Atos SE: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment such as SoC Test Systems and System Level Test Systems.
- Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment such as SEMVision G7 system and PROVision 3E system.
- CGI Inc.: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment for various emerging applications, such as autonomous cars and robotics.
- Accenture Plc
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- ExlService Holdings Inc.
- Gartner Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd
- International Business Machines Corp.
- KPMG International Ltd
- Oracle Corp.
- OST Inc.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- The Hackett Group Inc.
- Wipro Ltd
Related Reports:
- Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Cloud Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Shared Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 123.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.67
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd, Oracle Corp., OST Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 F and A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on F and A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on F and A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on F and A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on F and A - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 SCM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on SCM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on SCM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on SCM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on SCM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 HR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on HR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on HR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on HR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on HR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 CRM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on CRM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on CRM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on CRM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on CRM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 103: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 105: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Accenture Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Capgemini Service SAS
- Exhibit 110: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Genpact Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Genpact Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Genpact Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Genpact Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Genpact Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Genpact Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Infosys Ltd
- Exhibit 129: Infosys Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Infosys Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Infosys Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Infosys Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Infosys Ltd - Segment focus
- 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 SAP SE
- Exhibit 138: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 139: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 141: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 143: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wipro Ltd
- Exhibit 148: Wipro Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Wipro Ltd - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Wipro Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Wipro Ltd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Wipro Ltd - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article