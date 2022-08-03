Shared Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2024, Emergence of Robotics Process Automation is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

The shared services market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shared services market share is expected to increase by USD 152.38 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The emergence of robotics process automation in a shared services market is a major trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Robotics process automation (RPA) is a comprehensive IT solution, which is developed through advanced technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software programs. RPA can be used to automate manual business processes across several functions in organizations such as F&A, HR, and SCM. RPA eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and enhances operational efficiencies to a great extent. The use of RPA in SSCs is gradually increasing to automate routine business processes so that organizations can share data and enterprise resources within their business units. Chief information officers (CIOs) of SSCs are revamping their traditional IT systems to digitally transform the workflow across business units with the emergence of automated and intelligent systems.