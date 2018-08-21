SharedLABS Expands Fast-Growing Digital Portfolio with New $10 Million Contract

Under the agreement, SharedLABS becomes the primary technology supplier for the company. The deal is one of the largest non-government contracts SharedLABS has in its portfolio and is expected to become one of the company's Top 10 revenue streams.

SharedLABS will provide comprehensive engineering related professional services, enabling its new client to focus on its rapid expansion goals in the IOT and mobile telecommunications space, in which SharedLABS has become known as a world class provider.

In addition, SharedLABS will provide cloud based and digital infrastructure to drive workforce transformation and an improved end-user experience for the client's employees worldwide.

Jason Cory, SharedLABS Chairman and CEO commented; "SharedLABS is uniquely positioned to provide customers in technology, telecommunications, and IOT with the essential building blocks to transform their capabilities and realize their digital future. We are especially excited to expand our footprint in the digital, communications, and media market and to enable our clients to better serve customers and to continue our mutual exploration of what's possible for the industrial internet."

Today's agreement builds on a history success at SharedLABS in growing its suite of services and offerings, all focused on enhancing its clients' offerings, enabling transactions on any device, anywhere; and improving engagement for clients in the markets they serve.

About SharedLABS, Inc.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, SharedLABS is a global software and technology services company providing a broad range of software, digital, cloud, and security services to both commercial and government clients which enable businesses to innovate in today's competitive marketplaces. A respected partner to many of the largest technology companies in the world, SharedLABS creates, supports, implements, and manages the software, infrastructure, and e-commerce systems which drive today's digital world.

