ShareGate launches governance tool for Office 365 Groups and Teams

MONTREAL, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, ShareGate, a software company specializing in cloud computing solutions, announced the public release of ShareGate Apricot, a governance tool designed to help IT professionals efficiently deploy Office 365. The Montreal-based brand's newest offering lets IT collaborate with trusted users to prevent the sprawl of Office 365 Groups and Teams.

ShareGate Apricot is the latest addition to the company's product line, joining the ranks of flagship migration tool ShareGate Desktop and Azure resource optimization solution ShareGate Overcast.

With ShareGate Apricot, Office 365 admins can easily:

Monitor and detect unused Office 365 groups and teams based on activity

Collaborate with group owners to archive obsolete content

Automate team and group lifecycle management

Validate permissions and memberships with group owners (coming soon)

"We've been listening to the evolving needs of our clients and the industry in general," said Benjamin Niaulin, head of product and Microsoft MVP at ShareGate, "and we're extremely proud to offer this new solution designed with ShareGate's signature simplicity and effectiveness in mind. We believe ShareGate Apricot will be truly valuable in helping organizations advance even further in their cloud journey, and we're excited to continue working on bringing our idea of collaborative governance in Office 365 to the next level."

Founded in Montreal in 2009, ShareGate empowers IT professionals worldwide to fully benefit from the cloud. The brand strives to uncomplicate the cloud through its three products, ShareGate Desktop (SharePoint migration and management), ShareGate Overcast (Azure resource monitoring) and ShareGate Apricot (Office 365 governance).

