SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against CBS Corporation (CBS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - October 26, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE : CBS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CBS securities between February 14, 2014, through July 27, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article, discussing an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company. Following this news, CBS's stock price fell $3.52, or 6.12%, to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in CBS you have until October 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

