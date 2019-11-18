SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Invesment in Vivint Solar, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VSLR

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vivint Solar, Inc. ("Vivint" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSLR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Eastern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-06165, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, you have until December 11, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Vivint offers solar energy systems to residential customers through a direct-to-home sales model.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (ii) as a result, the Company's reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (iii) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (iv) as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that "28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception."

On this news, Vivint's share price fell $0.14 per share, or over 2%, to close at $6.55 per share on September 27, 2019, on unusually high trading volume.

