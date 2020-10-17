SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alteryx, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AYX

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alteryx, Inc. ("Alteryx" or the "Company") (NYSE: AYX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-01886, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Alteryx securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Alteryx is a data analytics company that offers a subscription-based platform for customers to access, prepare, and analyze data from a multitude of sources, then deploy and share analytics at scale to make data-driven decisions.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (ii) that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (iii) that, as a result, and because of the nature of adoption licenses, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 6, 2020, the Company announced in a press release its second-quarter 2020 financial results, and disappointing growth projections for the third quarter and full-year 2020. Therein, Alteryx stated that, for the third quarter, it expected revenue "to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year." Moreover, for the fiscal year 2020, the Company expected revenue "to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $47.62 per share, or over 28%, to close at $121.38 per share on August 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $12.15 per share, or 10%, to close at $109.23 per share on August 10, 2020, representing a cumulative decline of $59.77 per share, or over 35%.

