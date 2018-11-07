SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Namaste Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NXTTF

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, and index under 18-cv-09061, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Namaste securities between November 29, 2017 and October 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Namaste securities between November 29, 2017, and October 4, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until December 5, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Namaste, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

On November 28, 2017, Namaste announced that it had signed a stock purchase agreement to sell its wholly owned US subsidiary, Dollinger Enterprises US Inc.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Namaste failed to disclose that it had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (ii) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm's length transaction; and (iii) as a result, Namaste's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 4, 2018, Citron Research ("Citron") published an article entitled "Namaste: Citron has exposed complete FRAUD that underpins the 'Business' of Namaste," stating that the Company had entered into an "undisclosed related party" transaction. The Citron report alleged, among other issues, that Namaste's Chief Executive Officer had falsely "promised investors as Nasdaq listing" and had falsely represented that Namaste had divested the Company of its U.S. assets in a sale to an "arm's length" purchaser when the purchaser was, in reality, a Namaste executive.

Following the publication of the Citron report, Namaste's stock price fell $0.19 per share, or roughly 10.5% over the next two trading days, to close at $1.62 per share on October 5, 2018.

