SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NFLX

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFLX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-04395, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Netflix between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Netflix provides Internet entertainment services, primarily streaming services.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (ii) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, post-market, Netflix released a letter to shareholders which revealed that Netflix missed its expected target for number of new subscribers and lost 126,000 subscribers in the United States during the second quarter of 2019. Also on July 17, 2019, Netflix held an earnings call to discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter. During the earnings call, the Company's Chief Financial Officer attributed the missed subscription target to the "timing of [Netflix's] content slate" and price increases.

On this news, Netflix's stock price fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019

