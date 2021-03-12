SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Walmart Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - WMT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walmart Inc. ("Walmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: WMT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 21-cv-01811, is on behalf of a class consisting of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Walmart securities between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Defendant Walmart engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The Company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. It operates approximately 11,500 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 56 banners in 27 countries.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers; (2) the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, (3) the Company's managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; (4) hence, the Company's pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; (5) the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2020, while the market was open, the Department of Justice announced in a press release that it has filed a lawsuit against Walmart for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Company's role in the opioid epidemic.

On this news, Walmart's stock price fell $2.75 per share, or 1.88%, over the next two trading days to close at $143.22 per share on December 23, 2020.

