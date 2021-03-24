SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VLDR; VLDRW

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR; VLDRW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01736, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Velodyne securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Velodyne securities during the Class Period, you have until May 3, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Velodyne provides solutions to develop safe automated systems including real-time surround view lidar sensors. The Company became a public entity on or about September 29, 2020 when it merged with Graf Industrial Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced that the Board had "removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall's employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company" after the Audit Committee's investigation "concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors." In addition, the Company announced that Velodyne's Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would remain directors of Velodyne.

On this news, Velodyne's common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Additionally, Velodyne's warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

