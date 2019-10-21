Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Innophos Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Innophos (NASDAQ: IPHS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Innophos to One Rock.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Innophos's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $32.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $932 million, including the assumption of debt. One Rock is acquiring Innophos at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Innophos by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Innophos accepts a superior bid. Innophos insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Innophos' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Innophos.

