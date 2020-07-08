Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether National General Holdings Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Allstate

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating National General (Nasdaq: NGHC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Allstate.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/national-general or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges National General's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only will receive $32.00 per share in cash from Allstate, plus closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share, providing $34.50 in total value per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for National General by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if National General accepts a superior bid. National General insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of National General's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for National General.

If you own common stock in National General and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/national-general.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

