Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to WesBanco, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Old Line (Nasdaq: OLBK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Old Line to WesBanco.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/old-line or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Old Line's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive the equivalent of only $29.22 per share for each share of Old Line common stock they own. WesBanco is acquiring Old Line at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Old Line by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Old Line accepts a superior bid. Old Line insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Old Line's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Old Line.

If you own common stock in Old Line and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/old-line.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

