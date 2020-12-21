Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Lockheed Martin Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Lockheed Martin.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Aerojet Rocketdyne's financial outlook is improving and yet Aerojet Rocketdyne shareholders will receive only $56 per share in an all-cash deal with a total equity value of approximately $5.0 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Aerojet Rocketdyne by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Aerojet Rocketdyne accepts a superior bid. Aerojet Rocketdyne insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Aerojet Rocketdyne's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

If you own Aerojet Rocketdyne common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc.

