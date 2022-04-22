Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ergon

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Blueknight (Nasdaq: BKEP) (Nasdaq: BKEPP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Ergon.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/blueknight-energy-partners-lp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

Ademi LLP alleges Blueknight's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Blueknight holders will receive only $4.65 per common unit owned and $8.75 per preferred unit owned. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Blueknight by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Blueknight accepts a superior bid. Blueknight insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Blueknight's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Blueknight.

If you own Blueknight common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/blueknight-energy-partners-lp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

