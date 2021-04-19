Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Knoll Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Herman Miller, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Knoll (NYSE: KNL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Herman Miller.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/knoll-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Knoll's financial outlook is excellent and yet Knoll shareholders will receive only $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. Based on Herman Miller's five-day volume weighted average price of $43.94 per share, the transaction terms imply a purchase price of $25.06 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Knoll by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Knoll accepts a superior bid. Knoll insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Knoll's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Knoll.

If you own Knoll common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/knoll-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001



SOURCE Ademi LLP